British boxer Lawrence Okolie will make his long-anticipated heavyweight return against South African contender Kevin Lerena in a 12-round showdown on July 19.

The fight will be landing on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II at London's Wembley Stadium.

Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs), a former WBO cruiserweight titleholder and more recently WBC bridgerweight champ, vacated his to pursue bigger challenges in the heavyweight ranks.

Okolie last fought since December, where he scored an easy 1st-round knockout win over Hussein Muhamed in his debut heavyweight bout.

Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs), who held interim versions of both cruiserweight and bridgerweight belts, only fought last month, scoring a decision win over Serhiy Radchenko.

The South African is best known for putting IBF heavyweight champion Dubois on the canvas three times before being controversially stopped in the 3rd round when they fought in December 2022.

He also fought Australia's Justis Huni and performed well in their fight in Saudi Arabia, but he was unable to finish the job as Huni scored a unanimous decision win.

It has also been confirmed that British and commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lewis Edmondson will take on Ukrainian Daniel Lapin.