Open Extended Reactions

Richardson Hitchins produced a surgical beatdown of former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. with an 8th-round knockout to retain the IBF junior welterweight championship at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It was a contentious build to the fight as Hitchins and Kambosos put their bad blood on display during fight week with numerous verbal exchanges. But Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) got the last laugh by knocking out Kambosos (22-4, 10 KOs) with a body shot just seconds after shouting to his opponent's corner to stop the fight.

It was a one-sided performance from Hitchins, 27, who promised to end the fight inside the distance.

"I've been telling the boxing world that I was coming, and they should have listened," said Hitchins. "Now I'm here."

Richardson Hitchins, left, punches Australia's George Kambosos Jr. during the sixth round of their welterweight title boxing match. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Kambosos Jr., 32, was attempting to become a two-division champion after being a unified lightweight champion when he upset Teofimo Lopez in 2021. However, he was 2-3 in his last five with losses to Devin Haney (twice) and Vasiliy Lomachenko before stepping into the ring with Hitchins. It was a gutsy performance from Kambosos, but his younger and faster opponent severely outgunned him. According to CompuBox, Hitchins landed 205 of 398 punches (52%) while Kambosos was only able to land 57 of his 384 punches thrown, a lowly 15% clip.

Kambosos stayed on the front foot early to get inside, but Hitchins used his six-inch reach advantage to control the distance by snapping the jab and putting a right hand behind it.

After two rounds, Kambosos was already wearing damage from Hitchins' jab with a mouse under his right eye. But the Aussie was determined and continued to push forward. Hitchins took advantage of Kambosos' frustrations by picking off his advances with combination punching.

In round five, Hitchins hurt Kambosos with a body punch and patiently dissected his wounded opponent. It was only a matter of time before the opportunity presented itself again, and Hitchins took full advantage in round 8.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Hitchins Kambosos Total landed 205 57 Total thrown 398 384 Percent 51.5% 14.8% Jabs landed 118 34 Jabs thrown 233 267 Percent 50.6% 12.7% Power landed 87 23 Power thrown 165 117 Percent 52.7% 19.7%

"I smelled blood in the water," said Hitchins. "I knew I had to go to some unsafe places to get some good shots off. I knew I had good defense and could take a punch. He didn't hurt me, so I went for the kill."

Hitchins opened the eighth round with lunging left hooks that found their mark. Hitchins began talking to Kambosos' corner, asking them if they wanted to stop the fight before a left to the body sent the Aussie to the canvas for good at the 2:33 mark.

"I told his dad if you love your son, you will stop the fight," Hitchins responded when asked what he said to Kambosos' corner.

This was Hitchins' first title defense after defeating Liam Paro by decision in December, and it was his finest performance to date. After the win, Hitchins announced that he would be a free agent and called out former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. But WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez stepped into the ring and called for a unification fight between the two.

Hitchins is not short of options for his next title defense, but on this night, the Brooklynite's performance formally announced his arrival as one of the best fighters in the junior welterweight division.