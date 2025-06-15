'Warrior' Kambosos Jnr suffers new world title blow

Open Extended Reactions

George Kambosos Jnr's distinguished career may be over following a comprehensive world-title loss in New York to classy American Richardson Hitchins.

With surgical precision, the undefeated Hitchins dominated from the get-go before stopping Kambosos two minutes 33 seconds into the eighth round with a second devastating body shot at Madison Square Garden Theatre. Kambosos had been bidding to join the great Jeff Fenech as a multi-division world champion but instead copped a pounding in Sunday's much-anticipated IBF super-lightweight showdown.

Richardson Hitchins punches George Kambosos Jr. during a IBF world junior welterweight title fight. Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Having promised to put Kambosos in his place after an explosive build-up spiced with threats, bets and a cancelled face-off after the two combatants almost came to blows, Hitchins delivered on his word.

"I told his dad, 'If you love your son, you'll stop the fight'. So he was tough. He was a true competitor but I was just a better man tonight," the New Yorker said.

After rap-dancing his way into the ring, Hitchins showed Kambosos little respect once inside when it became patently obvious he had the Australian's measure.

Enjoying a significant height and reach advantage, the so-called "Pride of Brooklyn" kept an aggressive Kambosos at bay in the first round, then won the second after opening up a cut under the challenger's right eye.

Hitchins continued to pepper Kambosos with jabs, much like in the Sydney slugger's twin defeats to Devin Haney, to win all seven rounds before gesturing to the former unified lightweight world champ's camp to throw in the towel.

They didn't, leaving the referee with no choice but to stop the contest when Kambosos was left reeling in pain following a huge blow to the solar plexus.

"I watched George's fight with him and Devin Haney. I knew that Devin Haney didn't really take it inside," Hitchins said.

"And he was headhunting a lot when I did have him hurt so I thought I'm gonna touch him with some short shots.

"And when I did touch him up with some short shots, I seen how he squinted and I smelt blood."

After stripping fellow Australian Liam Paro of his IBF belt last December in Puerto Rico, Hitchins has now placed Kambosos's career in tatters.

Since capturing the IBF, WBC and WBO straps with a spectacular 2021 upset win over Teofimo Lopez at the same venue as Sunday's contest, the 32-year-old has lost four of his past six bouts.

"Hey, look, look at the talent. I fought them all, man," Kambosos said.

"You've got 'Teo' here. You got Hitchens. He's calling out Haney. He'll probably try to call out Lomachenko too, mate.

"I fought them all, man. I'm a warrior.

"They're all great fighters and I chased greatness. I really believed in myself, but just didn't have that time.

"He was a little bit too good for me tonight. Hit me with a beautiful body shot.

"I still got up at 9, 10 (count), but the ref's got to do his job.

"Who gives a f***, man. This is boxing. Fight the best, f*** the cherries."

The former Cronulla Sharks junior said he wasn't fussed about what is to come next.

"I've had two fights in, like, three months' time. Solid guys and I've been fighting the best," Kambosos added.

"So, right now, I'm going to go coach my son's footy team. That's what I want to do and, obviously, it is what it is."