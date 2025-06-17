How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Norman Jr. vs. Sasaki on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. will defend his crown against Japanese contender Jin Sasaki in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event Thursday at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Norman (27-0, 21 KOs), the youngest men's world champion in boxing, will make his second title defense. The 24-year-old Decatur, Georgia, native earned a third-round TKO over Derrieck Cuevas on March 29 to retain the belt. Norman grabbed the WBO interim title when he upset Giovani Santillan in May 2024.

Norman, ESPN's second-ranked welterweight behind Jaron Ennis, lost the interim tag after Terence Crawford moved up to the junior middleweight division.

Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs), who is unbeaten in nine fights since moving up to welterweight, will enter the ring for the first time since defeating Shoki Sakai via unanimous decision in January. The 23-year-old Sasaki, ESPN's seventh-ranked welterweight, went the distance (12 rounds) for the first time in his career in the win.

Cristian Araneta (25-2, 20 KOs) and Thanongsak Simsri (38-1, 34 KOs) will face off for the vacant IBF junior flyweight title in the co-feature.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Notman Jr. vs. Sasaki fight card:

Sora Tanaka (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on southpaw Takeru Kobata (14-7-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant OPBF title in a clash of welterweights scheduled for 12 rounds.

