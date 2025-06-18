Open Extended Reactions

Former junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia could face disciplinary action after his B-sample came back positive for a banned substance following his May 4 unanimous-decision victory over Bruno Surace.

Munguia could see the win overturned to a no-contest and may face a suspension ranging from six months to one year.

Munguia's team maintained his innocence in a statement Tuesday, which confirmed his test returned positive for exogenous testosterone metabolites.

"We want to reiterate that this outcome does not change our position: Jaime did not knowingly or intentionally ingest any banned substance," the team said in its statement. "We remain steadfast in the belief that this result was caused by contamination, and we are continuing to take every possible step to identify the source.

"Jaime remains unwavering in his commitment to clean competition, and we will continue to work closely with experts and relevant authorities to reach full clarity."

After the initial positive test, Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) said the findings were "a complete surprise" and formally requested that his B-sample be tested. He suggested he would be open to undergo any "retroactive, current, or future testing to demonstrate that I have always been a clean athlete."

Now that those findings are consistent with his A-sample, Munguia will await disciplinary action from the British Boxing Board of Control.

"I have spent my entire career and life doing things the right way -- and this is no exception," Munguia said in a statement. "I love boxing, and I am the first one who wants to clear everything up because boxing is my life. I can't wait to get back in the ring. We're going to prove that we never disrespected the sport, my opponents, or misled the fans."

Munguia's victory over Surace came in a rematch of their December bout, which Surace won by knockout.