Vito Mielnicki Jr. returns to his home state to take on undefeated Kamil Gardzielik in a 10-round Top Rank Boxing main event for the vacant WBO Global, USWBC and USBA titles Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on ESPN.

Mielnicki (20-1-1, 12 KOs) had been unstoppable of late until his last time out. The 23-year-old won 12 straight fights after suffering the only loss of his professional career against James Miller in April 2021. Mielnicki's winning streak came to an end on Valentine's Day when he fought Connor Coyle to a draw.

Mielnicki will look to add to his win total against Gardzielik (19-0, 4 KOs), who won his last bout by majority decision. The 32-year-old defeated Lukasz Barabasz in November. Saturday's bout will mark Gardzielik's first challenge outside of Poland.

Damian Knyba (15-0, 9 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten heavyweight Marcin Siwy (25-0-1, 12 KOs) for 10 rounds in the co-feature. Siwy will don a pair of boxing gloves for the first time since September 2022, having spent most of his time of late building a mixed martial arts career in Poland.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Mielnicki Jr. vs. Gardzielik fight card:

Middleweights Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) and Lorenzo Simpson (15-2, 9 KOs) face off in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Brandun Lee (29-0, 23 KOs) and Elias Araujo (22-5, 9 KOs) duel in an eight-round clash of junior welterweights.

Junior middleweights Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs) and Demian Fernandez (15-6, 5 KOs) square up for eight rounds.

Bantamweights Mannie Chance (1-0) and Jose Torres (0-1) line up for a four-round test.

Norman Neely (15-1, 10 KOs) faces James Willis (6-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round matchup of heavyweights.

Lisandra Contreras makes her professional debut against Montana Weems (1-0, 1 KO) in a clash of young bantamweights.

Muadh Abdus-Salaam makes his debut in a four-round matchup against fellow welterweight Roberto Cantos (1-3).

Light heavyweights Arjan Iseni (3-0, 3 KOs) and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) tussle for four rounds.

Undefeated heavyweights Jamar Talley (2-0, 2 KOs) and Kurt Fleming (3-0, 2 KOs) exchange blows in a bout set for four rounds.

