How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Mbilli vs. Sulecki on ESPN+

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki square off in a 10-round Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event for the WBC interim super middleweight championship Friday at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) has been unstoppable since turning pro in 2017. The 30-year-old began his career with 13 straight knockouts and has extinguished his opponents within the distance in all but five of his victories.

Mbilli looks to stay undefeated against Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs), a 36-year-old who bounced back with a 10th-round TKO over Ali Akhmedov in his last time out in February. Mbilli fell to WBC USA and WBO international super middleweight champion Diego Pacheco in the sixth round last August.

Steven Butler and Jose de Jesus Macias will face off again in a 10-round super middleweight co-feature. The bout was originally scheduled to be a showdown between Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan, but Bazinyan had to pull out after aggravating ligament damage to his right ankle.

Macias (29-13-4, 15 KOs) knocked out Butler in the fifth round in 2021.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Mbilli vs. Sulecki fight card:

Heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) lines up against unbeaten Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10 rounds.

Women's junior lightweight Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) gets tested in a 10-round clash against former world champion Elhem Mekhaled (17-3, 3 KOs).

Jhon Orobio (13-0, 11 KOs) looks to stay undefeated against Zsolt Osadan (27-3-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round pairing of junior welterweights.

Lightweight Luis Santana (13-0, 6 KOs) takes his unblemished mark to the ring against Eduardo Estela (17-4, 12 KOs) for 10 rounds.

Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (13-0, 9 KOs) hosts Adagio McDonald (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Olympic bronze medalist Wyatt Sanford (2-0) and fellow junior welterweight Igor Lazarev (9-4, 3 KOs) tussle for six rounds.

Super middleweights Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) and Billi Facundo Godoy (41-8, 20 KOs) clash for eight rounds.

Where can I watch the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Mbilli vs. Sulecki fight card?

The main card is scheduled to begin Sunday at 4 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+.

