'Life and death': Tszyu out to atone in Fundora rematch

Open Extended Reactions

With a "kill or be killed" mindset, Tim Tszyu is already envisioning Sebastian Fundora's body laying prone on the canvas in the pair's much anticipated world title rematch in Las Vegas.

Tszyu (25-2, 18KOs) will fly out of Australia on Friday intent on righting the wrongs of a cruel split-decision loss to Fundora (22-1-1, 14KOs) in boxing's mecca last March.

The American has sportingly offered Tszyu the chance to reclaim the WBO super-welterweight belt he relinquished 16 months ago after a stray Fundora elbow left the Sydney slayer fighting 10 rounds virtually blinded as blood flowed uncontrollably from a savage head wound.

After also suffering a subsequent brutal knockout loss to Russian Bakhram Murtazaliev in Florida in October, Tszyu knows his global reputation -- and career -- will be on the line at the famed MGM Grand on July 20 (AEST).

"We're both on each other's blacklist. What am I going to be nervous about? There's nothing to be nervous about." Tszyu said.

"He should be the one that's nervous because he had me in a lot of trouble with this cut and now, when I'm coming in fresh, it's a whole different story.

"It's a more serious, calculated one. He's going to be in a lot of trouble.

"The feeling is different. It's not just a win. To have his body lying on the floor. That's what I've envisaged.

"Everything's life and death in this sport. Kill or be killed."

Both fighters accepted the 2024 bout on 12 days' notice after Tszyu's initial opponent, Keith Thurman, suffered a bicep injury.

But Tszyu is adamant having 10 weeks to train properly for the 203cm high "Towering Inferno" is definitely his advantage this time around.

The 30-year-old has flown a succession of like-for-like tall southpaws into Sydney to spar with him in preparation for the unique Fundora challenge.

"He was preparing for (Serhii) Bohachuk at that time. He's an eastern European fighter, sort of similar style like myself, so he was getting in that work and I went to a completely different style," Tszyu said on Wednesday.

"But, yeah, no excuses this time around. It's no stone unturned."

Describing 2025 as his "avengeance" year, Australia's former WBO strap holder earned his crack at a second world title with victory over rising American Joey Spencer in Newcastle in March.

"I feel like I got the momentum back," Tszyu said. "And I've got more to prove."

"When I rewrite this chapter, it's going to be one hell of a story and that's the leading motivation right there.

"It's more about the story. The U.S. fight fans, they know, they understand what I'm all about and that I bring it, I bring the action and and all of that stuff.

"It's just proving it in my story. Not to anyone really. But just proving it."