Molly McCann sums up her career in the Octagon after losing via submission to Alexia Thainara. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC star Molly McCann has announced she will take up professional boxing and has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

McCann retired from MMA in March following her defeat to Alexia Thainara at UFC London, her fourth loss in five fights.

The 35-year-old was a fan favourite in the UK and provided several memorable moments, but will continue her career in the squared circle rather than the Octagon.

McCann is expected to fight at bantamweight, Hearn said on Thursday.

"This was always the dream," McCann told DAZN.

"As everyone knows, I've boxed before. My weight didn't get added to the Olympic Games and the only other option was MMA. MMA has given me a phenomenal life, one that boxing could never give me, but my love was always in the squared circle.

Molly McCann has announced she will turn to professional boxing. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"I cannot wait to fight, just show everyone the pedigree of boxing that I've got. People will probably just think I'm going to run in and try to take chins off, which is correct! That is what I'm going to do. But in an educated manner.

"Women's boxing's at a tipping point, it's quite a pivotal moment in the sport and I think there was only only place I was coming. There was offers from everywhere but I did send Eddie a little message and I said 'better the devil you know.'"

Hearn said he was confident in McCann's boxing ability after so long fighting in MMA.

"She really is a boxer first. She has a phenomenal amatueur pedigree, she's won championships," Hearn said.

"You see a lot of fighters who try and switch from UFC to boxing because they've already built their brand, but with all due respect, they're not actually elite at the discipline.

"The most important thing is to be active... To keep building her boxing brand now. It's the first time I've ever worked with a fighter who is kind of a superstar before they've even had a fight."