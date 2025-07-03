Take a look at some of the biggest fights happening in July. (2:17)

Daniel Dubois has said his focus remains beating Oleksandr Usyk rather than jostling for a fight against Tyson Fury.

Dubois is set to fight Usyk on July 19 in London for the undisputed heavyweight championship. However, Fury declared on Thursday that he will fight Usyk for a third time in April 2026 at London's Wembley Stadium.

His post on Instagram followed an announcement Wednesday from Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine, that Fury would come out of retirement next year.

In January, Fury announced his latest retirement from boxing. Dubois insisted Fury will be forced to fight him if he wanted another shot at becoming undisputed champion, rather than Usyk, next year.

"I don't read too much into that really, but if he's going to come back, he'll end up fighting me because I'm going to come win all them belts," Dubois told ESPN.

"It's big news for the heavyweight division. It's great that we can drag his ass back so it's still good."

On Wednesday, Fury told media he would "box Dubois' ears off" if they fought.

"Hypothetically speaking, if I was to return and box Daniel Dubois, I would box [his] ears off." Fury said.

"He wouldn't land a glove on me. It would be a one-sided beat down. But look, I wish him luck in his fight against Usyk."

When asked how he thought a fight against Fury would go, Dubois told ESPN "He'd end up on the floor... But I'm not even going to go into that too much.

"I'm fighting right now and I'm going to stay in my own lane and stay grounded on the job because all of this talk goes over my head when I'm in the gym.

"The talk is good. It's still good for boxing and this is the top level, so it's expected. But yeah, we've got one mission at a time."

"Whoever wants it can have it. That's really my attitude right now. I've just got to go through them like a hot knife through butter and whoever wants it can have it."