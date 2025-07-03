How to watch 'The Fight Life' Season 2 on ESPN+

Check out the trailer for "The Fight Life," which premieres October 7 at 12 a.m. ET on ESPN+. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN changed the game in 2024 with "The Fight Life." Now, the acclaimed ESPN+ Original Series returns for a second season.

Produced by ESPN in association with Words + Pictures and Top Rank, the five-episode series chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank boxing through the journeys of the sport's brightest stars. The second season features Keyshawn Davis, Mikaela Mayer, Jared Anderson, Jaime Munguia, Abdullah Mason and Emiliano Vargas.

Here are key facts about the second season of "The Fight Life":

When do the episodes premiere?

A new episode will be available on ESPN+ every day for five straight days beginning July 7 at midnight ET.

Monday, July 7

Episode 1 - "Keyshawn Davis: Legacy Begins"

Tuesday, July 8

Episode 2 - "Mikaela Mayer: Road to Redemption"

Wednesday, July 9

Episode 3 - "Jared Anderson: The Weight of Greatness"

Thursday, July 10

Episode 4 - "Jaime Munguia: Tijuana Warrior"

Friday, July 11

Episode 5 - "Abdullah Mason and Emiliano Vargas: Next in Line"

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch each episode in the series' streaming hub. Fans can also check out all of Season 1, featuring Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor.

Watch "The Fight Life" Season 2 trailer here.

How can fans access more boxing content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, rankings and more.