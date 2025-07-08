Chantelle Cameron and Natasha Jonas in the chase for Katie Taylor showdown

Open Extended Reactions

Chantelle Cameron and Natasha Jonas are vying to be Katie Taylor's next opponent after her trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano in New York on Saturday.

Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs), 38, from Bray in Ireland but who trains in Connecticut, is 2-0 going into Saturday's defence of her world junior welterweight titles at Madison Square Garden.

Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs), 36, who moved to New York from Puerto Rico as a child, overcame a significant disadvantage of stepping up three weight classes to outland and wobble Taylor in the biggest fight in women's boxing history last November, while contending with a gruesome cut above her right eye caused by a clash of heads in Round 4.

But Taylor came on strong in the later rounds to earn 95-94 scores with all three judges, after also winning the first fight vs. Serrano on a disputed, split decision win in April 2022.

Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs), 34, from Northampton in England and who now trains in Liverpool, also fights on the same card as Taylor vs. Serrano III at Madison Square Garden, when she faces Jessica Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs), from Canada.

Cameron inflicted Taylor's only defeat, on majority points in May 2023, before the Irishwoman gained revenge also on majority points in November 2023.

Cameron is signed to Most Valuable Promotions, the company of social media star Jake Paul, and since she is also No. 1 challenger for Taylor's WBC belt, she looks like Taylor's most likely future opponent.

However, Cameron still has some doubts.

"I'm told I will fight the winner of Katie versus Amanda, because I'm the WBC interim champion," Cameron told ESPN.

"Amanda is not a 140-pound fighter though, but whoever wins, or if the title becomes vacant, I will fight for the title after this next fight.

Getty

"I don't say I'm confident of getting a third fight with Katie though because the trilogy fight with her should have happened a long time ago. I've fought her in Dublin twice and she told me after the second one in the ring that the trilogy fight will happen.

"I thought it was signed and sealed, I agreed the date and venue, and I was actually taking less money for it than the first two fights. But then I got told she wanted an easier fight next and was fighting her mandatory instead of me.

"She didn't want to fight me again and has she changed her mind? Probably not."

Mother-of-one Jonas (16-3-1, 9 KOs), 41, from Liverpool, has shelved retirement plans to see if she can get one final pay-day versus either Taylor, or Serrano.

Jonas lost her WBC and IBF world welterweight titles to British rival Lauren Price on points in March.

"Katie means a lot more to me personally because of our history but fighting the winner, whoever that is, means you have got belts on the line so it also makes sense," Jonas told ESPN.

"There are only three fights that I could invest everything into and that is against Katie, Mikaela Mayer and Amanda Serrano.

"I'm pretty sure Chantelle Cameron is higher in the queue than me to fight Katie because she has signed with Jake Paul. But 140 pounds is something I could do comfortably and I am available.

"Fighting Katie would be ideal because there's only certain fights now that can get me motivated again because you have to go through hell mentally and physically to get ready. If I'm going to be doing that I want to do it for a reason, to get motivated. Katie would bring that."

Cameron and Jonas both agree Taylor's use of her head could once again be a defining factor on Saturday. Serrano was badly cut by a headbutt in Round 4 of her second points defeat to Taylor in November, and Taylor later had a point deducted for use of the head.

"I think it is Katie's style, I don't think she does it deliberately, but she definitely uses the head," Cameron told ESPN.

"I've had opponents of her message me before I fought Katie telling me to be careful with her head and holding. We were aware of her leading with the head before going into both the fights. I don't think she does it deliberately but when she sees you cut she goes for it, it's what she did against Amanda and me in the rematch. I got cut [by a clash of heads in Round 3] and then she went on to get the decision [in the 2023 rematch].

"Katie is an unbelievable boxer but she's bad with the head, and leads with the head.

Getty

"Hopefully this one will be a cleaner fight, but they have so far produced really good fights and I think it will be another good one. It's hard to say who will win, I think Amanda edged the first two fights but Katie came on strong in the second, so I will sit on the fence."

Jonas, who lost a unanimous decision by close scores to Taylor for the world lightweight titles in 2021, says Taylor needs to be careful about her head after being docked a point against Serrano last year.

"Amanda thought she won and she may have done enough, but I thought Katie deserved to win their second fight," Jonas told ESPN.

"I thought the cut Amanda suffered totally changed the second fight as she was coming back into the fight when the cut happened, then it changed how she boxed and it played into Katie's hands. Amanda probably thought she had to go for it because it was a horrendous cut, and Amanda lost her way, and Katie became more effective.

"I don't think the headbutt was deliberate, but Katie also knows how she boxes and if you look at the faces of myself, Delfine Persoon and Chantelle after we boxed Katie, we have got lumps and bumps all over our faces and they weren't from punches. It was a big decision for the referee in the second Serrano fight to take a point off Katie, because no official had done that before and Katie will have to be wary of the head in this fight, it could cost her.

"I think it's a bit like Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, if they fought 20 times every one would be really close, really high quality. Some styles gel to produce classics, and that's the case with Katie and Amanda.

"Both girls have elevated women's boxing to a different level. They don't slag off anyone, they are just great rivals.

"The conversation around women's boxing and the attention around it, the interest that has been gained is a credit to both of them, women's boxing owes them."