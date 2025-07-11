        <
          Taylor vs. Serrano 3 live updates, results and analysis

          Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
          • Andreas HaleJul 11, 2025, 11:52 PM
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
          Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet for the third time on Friday, with Taylor's undisputed junior welterweight championship on the line.

          The trilogy fight headlines an all-women card at New York's Madison Square Garden (Netflix, 8 p.m. ET) that includes five world title fights.

          Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) defeated Serrano by unanimous decision in November (95-94, 95-94 and 95-94) on the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Serrano suffered a big cut over her right eye in the fourth round due to an unintentional clash of heads, and Taylor was deducted a point in Round 8 by referee Jon Schorle for headbutting.

          In that rematch, Serrano set a CompuBox record by landing 324 punches, the most in a 10-round women's fight.

          Their first fight in April 2022 was also close, with Taylor edging Serrano by split decision (97-93, 96-93 and 94-96).

          This time around, Serrano is a slight favorite at -175 per ESPN BET.

          Stay here for updates, results and round-by-round analysis from New York.