Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet for the third time on Friday, with Taylor's undisputed junior welterweight championship on the line.

The trilogy fight headlines an all-women card at New York's Madison Square Garden (Netflix, 8 p.m. ET) that includes five world title fights.

Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) defeated Serrano by unanimous decision in November (95-94, 95-94 and 95-94) on the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Serrano suffered a big cut over her right eye in the fourth round due to an unintentional clash of heads, and Taylor was deducted a point in Round 8 by referee Jon Schorle for headbutting.

In that rematch, Serrano set a CompuBox record by landing 324 punches, the most in a 10-round women's fight.

Their first fight in April 2022 was also close, with Taylor edging Serrano by split decision (97-93, 96-93 and 94-96).

This time around, Serrano is a slight favorite at -175 per ESPN BET.

Stay here for updates, results and round-by-round analysis from New York.