Former women's IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie "Blonde Bomber" Bridges has signed a deal with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Born in Sydney, and fighting out of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) won her first world title in 2022 by defeating Maria Cecilia Roman and had a successful title defense before losing to Miyo Yoshida in 2023.

Bridges has been out of action after giving birth to her first child in February, but she said she hopes to return to the ring before the end of 2025.

"Ebanie Bridges is a star in every sense of the word," Most Valuable Promotions co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement. "She's a world champion, a proven ticket seller, and a force of personality who brings new audiences into boxing. Now a devoted mother on a mission to reclaim her title, she continues to break boundaries both in and out of the ring. We're thrilled to welcome another Aussie to the MVP family and can't wait to help take her career to even greater heights."

Before Bridges turned pro in 2019, she had a successful amateur career, winning the 2016 and 2017 national Golden Gloves. She was a high school teacher in New South Wales, Australia, before deciding to pursue her boxing dreams full time in the U.K. Bridges also has a massive following on social media, with more than 800,000 followers on Instagram.

"MVP has always been attractive to me, and I love what Jake Paul has done with Amanda Serrano and women's boxing," Bridges, 38, told ESPN. "I love their passion and genuine interest in women's boxing. I'm excited to work with a promoter who knows I can work as a team to promote me, rather than feeling like I'm doing all the heavy lifting with my own self-promotions and marketing."