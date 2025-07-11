WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis, 30, was arrested on Friday morning in Miami Beach on a battery charge stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend of four years.

According to WPLG Local 10, Davis' arrest comes nearly a month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of two of his three children on Father's Day outside of her home in Doral. Talk show host Andy Slater was the first to report the incident and stated that Davis was "accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend on the back of the head and slapping her."

He was taken into custody in Miami Beach before being transported by the Doral Police Department.

According to Miami-Dade county's inmate report, Davis is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with his bond "to be set."

The star boxer has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years that included domestic violence and multiple traffic offenses. His last run-in came in Dec. 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly striking a woman with a "closed hand type slap." The charges were later dropped.

Davis reportedly had been linked to a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. in August after the two battled to a controversial majority draw in March. However, Premier Boxing Champions has yet to formally announce the fight.