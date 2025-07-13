Open Extended Reactions

Hamzah Sheeraz earned an emphatic win over Edgar Berlanga on Saturday night. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

British star Hamzah Sheeraz has eyes on a potential fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez following his emphatic knockout win over Edgar Berlanga.

Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) dropped Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) twice in Round 4 before finishing the professional, clinical performance with a TKO early in Round 5 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

While Berlanga had success in the opening rounds, Sheeraz remained composed and went through the gears, saying to new trainer Andy Lee after Round 2 he felt he could "hunt" his opponent.

He did just that, announcing himself in the United States and on the world stage. The fight was Sheeraz's first at super middleweight and he looked right at home 168 pounds.

Talk of a potential fight against Alvarez was floated even before the fight, and Sheeraz promised he would stand and trade with the Mexican, who he described as his boxing hero, if he was given the opportunity.

"It would be an honour to share the ring with him it genuinely would, someone I've looked up to and next thing you know you're in the ring with them," Sheeraz told a post-fight news conference.

"One thing I can guarantee is if I do ever share the ring with Canelo, it's not going to be the case of what happened in his last fight where his opponent [William Scull] was trying to run. I promise you guys it's on camera ... Even if I get knocked out, I'll stand there and trade with him.

"I'll put on a good performance because that's what it's about, daring to be great and I'll do just that."

Promoter Frank Warren hailed Sheeraz as the sport's new superstar and said they would watch Alvarez's fight against Terence Crawford in September with anticipation.

"All the organisations are going to put him [Sheeraz] in at No. 1 anyway. They'll do that on the strength of this performance," Warren said.

"What will happen then will happen. Would anybody like to see [Sheeraz] against the winner of the September fight? Of course they would, because of what he said just now.

"Whoever he fights, he's not a runner. He comes and fights. He's got a big heart and he's a big puncher and he's an exciting fighter. I've never seen him in a dull fight when he's at his best.

"He's announced himself certainly on the New York stage but on the world stage. Obviously from our perspective all eyes will be on that fight in September between Canelo and Crawford."

Sheeraz's new trainer Lee also received plenty of praise for his work. The pair spent just eight weeks together before taking on Berlanga, but their relationship immediately bore fruit in the Big Apple.

It was the perfect response after a frustrating performance against Carlos Adames in February, when Sheeraz battled to a draw amid weight struggles and a broken hand.

"I'm very proud of him and we've only scratched the surface of what he can do" Lee said.

"We didn't get off to the best start, but I knew he would grow into the fight. I've never met such a strong minded, strong willed young man.

"There's a new star in world boxing and his name is Hamzah Sheeraz."