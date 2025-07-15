Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: How to watch, ring walk times, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk takes on Daniel Dubois in a mouthwatering undisputed heavyweight title clash on Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium.

It will be the first undisputed heavyweight title fight on British soil as Usyk looks to add Dubois' IBF belt to his collection.

It is expected to be close to a sell out at England's national stadium with fireworks predicted in the ring, too.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

Oleksandr Usyk (L) and Daniel Dubois will come face-to-face in the ring on July 19. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

How to watch

The fight is on DAZN pay-per-view and Sky Sports Box Office in both the United Kingdom for £25.99 and on DAZN United States for $59.99.

ESPN will also have live updates of the action from Wembley Stadium.

What time is the fight?

Coverage on DAZN is set to start at 5.30 p.m. BST (12.30 p.m. ET). Ring walks for the main event are scheduled to take place at 9.45 p.m. BST (4.45 p.m. ET).

Daniel Dubois, right, defended his IBF title for the first time against Anthony Joshua in September 2024. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

What is on the line?

For the second time in just over a year, all of the heavyweight belts -- WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine -- are up for grabs in a single fight.

Usyk's first fight against Tyson Fury in May 2024 was the first undisputed title fight of the century and the first of the four belt era.

The rematch in December, which Usyk also won, was for three of the four main belts minus the IBF title. This was awarded to Dubois when Usyk vacated it ahead of Dubois' fight against Anthony Joshua in September, which Dubois won by knockout.

Now, Usyk and Dubois come together for all the marbles and the chance to become undisputed.

It's worth noting Usyk is already a two-time undisputed champion, once at cruiserweight and once at heavyweight.

Oleksandr Usyk, right, stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round back in August to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Have Usyk and Dubois fought before?

Yes, in August 2023.

Dubois travelled to Poland to fight Usyk in the Ukrainian's first fight since his second win over Anthony Joshua a year prior.

Usyk won via TKO in Round 9, but it's what happened in Round 5 which caused the drama. Dubois rocked his opponent with a punch to the body which was ruled a low blow and therefore illegal by referee Luis Pabon.

Usyk was allowed several minutes to recover before going on to win. Dubois and his team have always maintained the punch was legal.

The Brit has even said it came "from the Gods."

The controversial call was a talking point when the rematch was announced and is likely to be a topic of discussion in the lead up to Saturday.

