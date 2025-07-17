Best boxing bets for Pacquiao-Barrios, Usyk-Dubois, and more

Take a look at how Manny Pacquiao is challenging Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title. (1:54)

Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring following a four-year retirement to challenge Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Amazon Prime Video PPV, PPV.com, 8 p.m. ET).

Pacquiao, 46, is also looking to break his own record as the oldest boxer to win a welterweight title. He previously won it at 40 with a split-decision victory over Keith Thurman in 2019.

In his last outing, in 2021, Pacquiao looked slow and overmatched against Yordenis Ugas. Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision and was outlanded by Ugas in total punches (151-130), jabs (50-42) and power punches (101-88).

In the co-main event, Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles in a rematch against Tim Tszyu. Fundora, who enters the fight as the underdog despite being the champ, scored an upset against Tszyu in March 2024 with a split-decision victory (116-112, 115-113 and 112-116).

In that first fight, Tszyu won the first two rounds on all three judges' scorecards but suffered a cut over his hairline in Round 2 that never stopped bleeding and changed the direction of the fight.

Earlier on Saturday, at London's Wembley Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk, the WBC, WBO and WBA champion, will try to reclaim his undisputed heavyweight champion status in a rematch against IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois.

Usyk defeated Dubois by ninth-round KO in August 2023. There was controversy in Round 5, when Dubois seemed to land a legal body shot that sent Usyk to the canvas, but referee Luis Pabon ruled it as a low blow and gave Usyk time to recover.

ESPN betting expert Ian Parker breaks down these fights and offers betting guidance.

Mario Barrios (-275) vs. Manny Pacquiao (+210)