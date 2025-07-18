Open Extended Reactions

London -- Daniel Dubois weighed in 16 and a half pounds heavier than Oleksandr Usyk on Friday ahead of their undisputed heavyweight title clash at Wembley Stadium.

Both fighters were backed by vocal fans at the weigh in, hosted at BoxPark just outside the stadium.

Usyk weighed 12 pounds less than Dubois in their first fight in 2023, which the Ukrainian won by knockout in Round 9.

Dubois is lighter than the 248 pounds he carried in his win over Anthony Joshua in September.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois faced off on Friday ahead of their heavyweight title clash. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Since his move up from cruiserweight, much has been made of Usyk's size difference compared to his opponent, particularly Tyson Fury, whom he beat twice on points last year. His technical ability and boxing IQ has more than made up for any size disadvantage he may appear to have.

Usyk is fighting to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, while Dubois hopes to be the first Brit to achieve the feat since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

The Brit has said he will "bring chaos" on Saturday and intends to start fast and impose his size, just as he did against Anthony Joshua in September when he stunned the boxing world with a savage knockout.