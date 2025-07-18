Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis wants to see Oleksandr Usyk retire after his fight with Daniel Dubois. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Lennox Lewis believes Oleksandr Usyk should retire if he beats Daniel Dubois on Saturday.

Last year, Usyk (23,0 14 KOs) became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis in 1999 after beating Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The feat was the latest in his long list of achievements including an Olympic gold medal. He was also undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving to heavyweight, where he has beaten Fury and Anthony Joshua twice, and already has a win over Dubois on his record.

Should he win on Saturday, Usyk will be the only two-time undisputed men's champion of the four belt era. Asked if he thinks Usyk should hang up the gloves with a win on Saturday, Lewis was clear with his response and reasoning.

"Yes," he told reporters. "He has nothing left to prove. He could have walked away before this fight and in boxing Daniel Dubois again, he's taking a big risk.

"But if he feels he can come through it, the risk is good, because the title he can claim is big. He may be pushing it, but to fight on you've got to have a get-out plan.

Oleksandr Usyk is looking for another momentous win on Saturday against Daniel Dubois. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

"When you work, you have to have a get-out plan. If I work for seven years I can get out, and his get-out plan is one more fight."

Given what he has achieved, Lewis believes Usyk will go down as an all-time great.

"He's definitely in the same group as Muhammad Ali, me, all the great fighters," Lewis said.

- Usyk 16 lbs lighter than Dubois as rivals face off

- In camp with Usyk: Behind the scenes with a heavyweight champion

- Dubois: I'll 'be the man' against Usyk

Lewis believes Dubois must try and use his size to his advantage despite Usyk getting the better of much bigger opponents Fury and Joshua.

"Usyk has a very high ring IQ but he's not a natural heavyweight, he's a built-up heavyweight. Daniel is a natural heavyweight and he can use that to his advantage, especially in the opening few rounds, and push Usyk to the ropes," Lewis said.

"I used to call Usyk a rabbit because he jumps around but you can't allow him to do that; he needs to put pressure on with his feet, push him back to the ropes and make sure he is first and last with his combinations."