LONDON -- Boxing legend Lennox Lewis said Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua "owe the British public" a fight between them.

Lewis, the last British undisputed heavyweight champion, wants to see two of the modern greats from the United Kingdom face off before they hang up their gloves.

The former world champions have been heavily linked to fight each other on multiple occasions, but a bout has never materialized.

With Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) twice losing to Oleksandr Usyk last year and Joshua going down to Daniel Dubois in September, the door appeared to be open for them to meet this year with no belts on the line.

However, Fury announced his latest retirement in January, pouring cold water on the prospect once again.

As it stands, Tyson Fury remains retired, and the only fighter who can bring him back to the ring would be Oleksandr Usyk. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Fury said he would return in 2026 against Usyk. Neither Fury nor Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) have fought this year.

Their promoters, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, have both declared they want to see the fight, and Lewis believes they owe it to fans.

Speaking ahead of the Usyk-Dubois clash on Saturday night, Lewis was asked if it would be a travesty if the bout never happened.

"Yeah, we need to see it," he said. "We need to see that fight. I think they owe it to the British public."

Fury is expected to be at Saturday's undisputed title fight between Usyk and Daniel Dubois, but it is unknown whether Joshua will attend.

Lewis said Joshua should be at the big events to push himself into the conversation more.

"I think it's a missed opportunity for him," Lewis said. "I think he should show up if he wants that fight and if he still feels that he's got it.

"It really depends on what he [Joshua] wants to prove," he said. "If he wants to prove that he's still got it, then he's got to come back and box somebody that's got it.

"I think everybody's looking at the Tyson Fury fight for him. I think that's a good fight for him."