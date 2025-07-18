        <
        >

          Angel Fierro out of fight on Manny Pacquiao undercard

          play
          How Pacquiao is fighting for a world title despite not winning since 2019 (1:54)

          Take a look at how Manny Pacquiao is challenging Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title. (1:54)

          • Andreas HaleJul 18, 2025, 06:47 PM
            Close
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
            Follow on X

          Angel Fierro is out of his fight with Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz on the undercard on Saturday.

          The rematch between Mexican junior welterweights was scheduled for the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios PPV undercard.

          Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) defeated Fierro by unanimous decision in an entertaining fight back in February. However, the highly anticipated rematch is off the card as Fierro will be replaced by Omar Salcido, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

          Initial reports from Ring Magazine suggested that Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) was hospitalized after experiencing health issues during the final stages of his weight cut. Salcido (20-2, 14 KOs) was originally slated to fight Brian Gallegos on the untelevised undercard of the Pacquiao-Barrios PPV but will move up to the main card to face Cruz.

          Salcido lost his last fight to ESPN's No. 6 ranked lightweight Andy Cruz in January. He holds a knockout win over former interim titleholder Chris Colbert.