Take a look at how Manny Pacquiao is challenging Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title. (1:54)

How Pacquiao is fighting for a world title despite not winning since 2019 (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Angel Fierro is out of his fight with Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz on the undercard on Saturday.

The rematch between Mexican junior welterweights was scheduled for the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios PPV undercard.

Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) defeated Fierro by unanimous decision in an entertaining fight back in February. However, the highly anticipated rematch is off the card as Fierro will be replaced by Omar Salcido, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Initial reports from Ring Magazine suggested that Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) was hospitalized after experiencing health issues during the final stages of his weight cut. Salcido (20-2, 14 KOs) was originally slated to fight Brian Gallegos on the untelevised undercard of the Pacquiao-Barrios PPV but will move up to the main card to face Cruz.

Salcido lost his last fight to ESPN's No. 6 ranked lightweight Andy Cruz in January. He holds a knockout win over former interim titleholder Chris Colbert.