Burnt by past bravado, a new and improved Tim Tszyu is pledging to bring his frightening boxing IQ to his eagerly awaited world-title rematch with Sebastian Fundora.

Like the co-headline act Manny Pacquiao, Tszyu received a hero's reception after hitting the scales in career peak condition at the official weigh-in in Las Vegas.

But while soaking up the "unreal" atmosphere ahead of the blockbuster card at the iconic MGM Grand, Tszyu said he was locked in for the fight of his life on Saturday night (Sunday AEST).

The 30-year-old promised no more of the gung-ho antics that led to a brutal beat-down at the hands of Russian hitman Bakhram Murtazaliev in his last world-title fight in Florida in October.

Tim Tszyu poses during a ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Smart. Strategic," Tsyzu told AAP when asked what style he would take to the ring.

"I feel like a patient Tim Tszyu always brings out the best.

"When I'm rushing, trying to show my power and showing that physical dominance, sometimes I make a few mistakes.

"But this time, I'm just going to be smart and patient."

The humble former WBO super-welterweight belt holder believes he learnt some harsh but crucial life lessons in back-to-back defeats in the US last year to Fundora and Murtazaliev.

"You grow as a person," the 30-year-old said.

"I'm just more disciplined. Adversity teaches you some stuff that victories don't.

"I'm at a different feeling right now.

"What happened in the past has made me into who I am today. Today is a dangerous, hungry young fighter who is willing to take it all and just wants success.

"So for me this is a different phase from last year. I'm more mature, more hungrier and more confident."

Fundora won last year's epic bloodbath on a split decision after Tszyu was left half-blinded by a cut artery to his head after walking into the so-called Towering Inferno's elbow late in round two.

The US jabber says he won't need to alter his game plan to prevail once more, but Tszyu is adamant he will win regardless of what his rival brings to the blockbuster sequel.

Tszyu's younger, undefeated brother Nikita often says how scary it is entering the ring with his older sibling, who boasts the boxing nous and "Soul Taker" traits of the pair's Hall of Fame father Kostya.

And now Tszyu believes he has the answer to anything Fundora throws at him, adamant the champion fears his awesome firepower.

"Even the last time, as soon as I hit him, he started just jabbing," Tszyu said.

"That's why I invite him to the war.

"If he wants to bring the war, I'll land the first shot.

"If he wants to come to Papa, I'll welcome him with open arms.

"May the best man win and I know who the best man is."

Speaking of 'Papa', a revenge victory for the son of a gun would vault Tszyu into the history books as only the second biological father-son duo to capture multiple world titles.

The stakes are not lost on the challenger.

"I know my dad won his first world title here," Tszyu said.

"He also won his undisputed fight against Zab Judah and to create this Tszyu legacy and Australian sporting moments, it's a big responsibility.

"But it's a big pleasure of mine and I can't wait to step in there and live a young kid's dream, chasing some of Australia's greatest sporting moments in history."

This AAP article was made possible by support from No Limit Boxing.