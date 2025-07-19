Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk added Daniel Dubois' IBF title to his WBC, WBA and WBO belts to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. Getty

LONDON -- Oleksandr Usyk ruthlessly knocked out Daniel Dubois in Round 5 to become undisputed world heavyweight champion once again on Saturday.

The Ukrainian became the first men's boxer to become an undisputed champion for a third time, following previous reigns at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024), after he floored Dubois twice in Round 5 in front of approximately 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk added Dubois' IBF title to his WBC, WBA and WBO belts in a fifth title defense.

Usyk first sent Dubois to the canvas with a right to the head for a count before flattening Dubois with a left hook.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Usyk Dubois Total landed 57 35 Total thrown 153 179 Percent 37.3% 19.6% Jabs landed 21 11 Jabs thrown 75 104 Percent 28% 10.6% Power landed 36 24 Power thrown 78 75 Percent 46.2% 32%

The emphatic victory solidified Usyk's claim as the best heavyweight of his generation, having previously beaten former champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury twice each.

After Usyk claimed earlier this year that Dubois would be his penultimate fight, the scramble now begins to face Usyk, 38, in late 2025 before he retires. Fury recently claimed he will make his ring return against Usyk in April 2026, after losing to the Ukrainian on points in December 2024.

"Thirty-eight is a young guy; 38 is only the start," Usyk said in the ring afterward.

"Maybe Tyson Fury," he said when asked who he will fight next. "Maybe Derek Chisora, maybe Anthony Joshua, maybe Joseph Parker. I don't know."

Dubois, 27, from Greenwich in south London, lost the belt in a second title defense, having been promoted to full champion from interim status after Usyk gave up the IBF belt last year. The Londoner was unable to repeat the heroics of last September, when he sent Joshua to the canvas four times in a Round 5 KO win. In a stark contrast Saturday, Dubois was left counted out in a fight Usyk dictated from the start.

Oleksandr Usyk mentioned Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker as possibilities for his next fight. Getty

For Usyk, the result was even better than the last time he defeated Dubois, by Round 9 stoppage in August 2023. Dubois greatly improved since that defeat, with stoppage wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua entering Saturday's rematch. But he was unable to establish any authority in front of his home fans.

Usyk was quickly into his rhythm and did most of the work in Round 1, piercing Dubois' guard with his southpaw jab. Dubois, who is 11 years younger than Usyk and weighed in 26 pounds heavier, put together a strong series of punches late in Round 1.

But Usyk produced some quality work in Round 2, as he slipped Dubois' punches to repeatedly land solid left hands.

A big left hook momentarily shook Dubois in Round 3, as Usyk's smart movement denied Dubois any openings.

Usyk complained about a low blow in Round 4 before a strong finish to the round. In Round 5, Usyk landed a left-right combination as Dubois began to look more open, and a glancing right to the head sent Dubois to his knees for the first count.

Moments after Dubois got up, Usyk finished it. After Dubois missed with a right hand, Usyk uncorked a sweeping left hook to return the Englishman to the canvas. Dubois was left flat on his back and was counted out.

It was a smart, savage and scintillating stoppage from Usyk, who is beyond reach it seems for any of the current heavyweights.