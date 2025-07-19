Take a look at the numbers behind Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. (0:41)

LONDON -- Promoter Frank Warren said he would like to see Oleksandr Usyk face Joseph Parker next but also confirmed Tyson Fury asked for a third fight against the Ukrainian.

Usyk reaffirmed his status as the best heavyweight of his generation with a brutal Round 5 knockout win against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to become two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

The 28-year-old now has two wins each against Dubois, Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he has nothing left to prove, the only top heavyweight Usyk hasn't fought is former world champion Parker, who is also mandatory for the WBO title as interim champion.

Asked what fight he would like to see next for Usyk, Warren told his postfight news conference: "His [Usyk's] first defence of his title is the WBO belt and that will be against Joe Parker. So that again would be a great fight.

"I mean I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it. He's on a run himself, same as Daniel was on, and that's the fight that's been ordered.

"So one way or another it will happen, or Joe will fight for the vacant title.

"Tyson has made it very clear to me; he'd love that [Usyk] fight, he would love to do that fight and it'd be a big fight."

Oleksandr Usyk demolished Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. Getty

Warren represents Dubois, Parker, Fury and rising heavyweight Moses Itauma, who Turki Alalshikh said he wants to see take on Usyk next.

Regardless of who he faces next, Warren said Usyk is one of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves.

"We witnessed one of the true modern-day legends tonight in action and it was a superb performance winning his IBF belt back," he said.

"I take my hat off to him in how he coped and showed such mental resilience in the other guy's backyard. He's something special. He's a special, special fighter."