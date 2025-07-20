Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in Round 5 to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion again Saturday. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON - Promoter Frank Warren has said Daniel Dubois needs to develop a mentality like Oleksandr Usyk following his knockout defeat to the Ukrainian on Saturday.

Dubois was floored with a huge right hand in Round 5 before Usyk finished the job moments later with a clean left that sent Dubois' mouth guard flying as he fell to the canvas.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Usyk Dubois Total landed 57 35 Total thrown 153 179 Percent 37.3% 19.6% Jabs landed 21 11 Jabs thrown 75 104 Percent 28% 10.6% Power landed 36 24 Power thrown 78 75 Percent 46.2% 32%

Usyk left Wembley Stadium as a three-time undisputed champion while Dubois suffered his third career knockout defeat and second at the hands of Usyk.

Dubois, 27, has plenty of years ahead of him but Warren said he needs to learn from the defeat and improve his mentality.

"[Usyk has] got the most unbelievable mental attitude," Warren said. "That's what makes him, that's what Daniel's got to learn from this fight, try and get and develop the mental attitude that Usyk has.

"You've got to stick to the task, and he got careless and he dropped his hands, he got careless and he paid the price."

- Parkinson: Usyk KOs Dubois to become undisputed heavyweight champ

- Frank Warren wants Usyk to fight Parker next

- Parkinson: What next for Usyk after Dubois KO

Asked if he thinks Dubois has more to give, Warren said: "We'll find out. He's only a young man.

"It's not like he took a belting as we say in the business. He got knocked down twice and that was it.

"It's all about resilience. It's all about desire and wanting to be the best and more importantly learning from your mistakes. And that's what good fighters do."