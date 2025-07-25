Key stats and numbers for Zayas-Garcia and 'Shu Shu'-Heita

Open Extended Reactions

Xander Zayas will face his toughest test yet when he takes on Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title Saturday in New York. The fight at the Theater at Madison Square Garden (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET) will be Zayas' first for a world title.

Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) has won three of his past five fights by stoppage, including a ninth-round TKO of Slawa Spomer in February. Zayas, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, but now living in Florida, has been on the fast track ever since his debut in 2019. He is ESPN's No. 8-ranked fighter at 154 pounds.

Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs), of Sinaloa, Mexico, is riding an eight-fight winning streak since losing to Etoundi Michel William in January 2023. He had impressive victories over 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell and title contender Kudratillo Abdukakhorov in his past two fights.

In the co-main event, Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington vies for the WBC interim featherweight title in a 12-round fight against Mateus Heita.

Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) is from Brownsville, a neighborhood in Brooklyn that has produced champions such as "Iron" Mike Tyson, Riddick "Big Daddy" Bowe and Zab Judah, among others.

Ranked No. 6 in ESPN's featherweight rankings, Carrington is one of the most talented fighters in boxing, with raw power, speed and excellent defense.

Heita (14-0, 9 KOs), from Namibia, is fighting in the U.S. for the first time -- 13 of his 14 fights have taken place in his home country, with the other being in Zimbabwe.

Eight of Heita's past 10 fights have ended inside the distance, seven in the first five rounds. He fights with an orthodox stance, possesses power in his right hand and has great footwork.

Let's look at both fights by the numbers, with data from ESPN Research and CompuBox.

All odds by ESPN BET

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez

Tale of the Tape Xander Zayas Jorge Garcia 22 Age 28 21-0 Record 33-4 13 KOs 26 5-foot-10 Height 6-foot-0 74 inches Reach N/A Orthodox Stance Orthodox San Juan, Porto Rico Birthplace Sinaloa, Mexico

16: Zayas' age when he signed with Top Rank, making him the youngest fighter ever signed by the company.

3: Zayas' victories by stoppage in his past five fights.

7: Times that Zayas has fought at Madison Square Garden (Theater or arena), including his past three fights. However, he has only two stoppage wins in those fights (Slawa Spomer and Alessio Mastronunzio).

11: Youth national tournaments won by Zayas, including the U.S. Youth National Championships in 2017 and 2018. He defeated Derrick Jackson by points in the final.

4: Position in ESPN's ranking of best fighters under the age of 25 in 2023 and 2024.

67.8: Average of punches thrown per round by Zayas, well above the junior middleweight division average (55.5).

30.9: Percentage of Zayas' body punches landed, well above the division average (28.8%).

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez CompuBox Punch Stats Comparison Punches Zayas (last 5 fights*) Garcia (3 fights**) Div. avg. Total avg. thrown per round 67.8 62.6 55.5 Total avg. landed per round/Body 23.5 (7.3) 15.4 (5.5) 16 Percentage 34.7% 24.6% 28.8% Body landed ratio 30.9% 35.4% N/A Jabs avg. thrown per round 30.6 20.1 23.3 Jabs avg. landed per round 7.8 2.4 4.4 Percentage 25.5% 11.9% 18.9% Power avg. thrown per round 37.2 42.5 32.2 Power avg. landed per round 15.7 13.1 11.6 Percentage 42.2% 30.8% 36% *Against Slawa Spomer, Damian Sosa, Patrick Texeira, Jorge Fortea and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. **Against Charles Conwell, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Angel Cruz

-425: Odd for Zayas to win. Zayas is +340 to win by KO/TKO/DQ.

15.4: Average number of punches landed by Garcia Perez in his past three fights. Of those, 5.5 were body punches.

2: Garcia Perez's victories by first-round KO in his past five fights (against Ilias Essaoudi and Abraham Juarez Ramirez). He needed only 46 seconds to defeat Essaoudi.

78.79: KO percentage for Garcia Perez in his pro career (26 KOs in 33 wins). Zayas' KO percentage is 61.9 (13 KOs in 21 wins).

750: Punches thrown by Garcia Perez in his upset victory over Conwell in April. He threw 49 more total punches and 90 more power punches than Conwell in that 12-round fight. Garcia Perez won by split decision (115-113, 115-113 and 113-115).

27.8: Percentage of power punches landed against Garcia Perez by Conwell, Abdukakhorov and Angel Cruz -- 8.1 per round.

13.1: Average number of power punches landed per round by Garcia Perez out of 42.5 thrown (30.8%) against Conwell, Abdukakhorov and Cruz.

Xander Zayas's Last 5 Opponents CompuBox Punch Stats Comparison Punches Carrington Last 5 opponents* Div. avg. Total avg. thrown per round 67.8 46.2 55.5 Total avg. landed per round/Body 23.5 (7.3) 5.6 (0.7) 16 (8.7) Percentage 34.7% 12.1% 28.8% Body landed ratio 30.9% 22.9% N/A Jabs avg. thrown per round 30.6 24.1 23.3 Jabs avg. landed per round 7.8 2.1 4.4 Percentage 25.5% 8.7% 18.9% Power avg. thrown per round 37.2 22.1 32.2 Power avg. landed per round 15.7 3.5 11.6 Percentage 42.2% 15.8% 36% *Enrique Vivas, Dana Coolwell, Sulaiman Segawa, Brayan De Gracia, Bernard Angelo Torres

Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington vs. Mateus Heita

Tale of the Tape Bruce Carrington Mateus Heita 28 Age 27 15-0 Record 14-0 9 KOs 9 5-foot-8 Height N/A 72 inches Reach N/A Orthodox Stance Orthodox Brooklyn, New York Birthplace Omafo, Namibia

6: Carrington's wins by stoppage in his past 10 fights, including a third-round TKO of Enrique Vivas in March.

0: Number of 12-round fights for Carrington entering this interim title bout.

9.2: Average per round of punches landed by Carrington's past five opponents, well below the average for the featherweight division (16).

43.9: Percentage of power punches landed by Carrington against his past five opponents. The average for the featherweight division is 35.1%.

6.1: Jabs landed by Carrington against his past five opponents. The average for the division is just 3.8.

5.2: Average number of rounds fought by Heita -- 73 rounds in 14 fights.

32: Number of letters in Heita's birth name: Mateus Natangwe Nghidimbwasha Heita.

11: Ranking position for Heita with the WBC, which is sanctioning his fight against the No. 1-ranked Carrington.

+1600: Odds for the underdog Heita to win the fight. Carrington is a -5000 favorite.