Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Crocker beat Paddy Donovan in March. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

The highly anticipated rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will take place on Sept. 13 in Belfast.

Crocker, of Northern Ireland, will take on Donovan, from the Republic of Ireland for the vacant IBF welterweight title at Windsor Park Stadium.

It comes after Crocker won a dramatic first encounter -- an IBF title eliminator -- in Belfast in March.

The fight will be the first ever all-Irish world title fight.

Donovan was controversially disqualified for punching Crocker after the bell at the end of the eighth round. He had also twice been deducted a points for use of the elbow and head.

- Men's pound-for-pound boxing rankings

- Fights we want to see: Usyk-Parker, Teofimo-Rolly and Joshua-Paul?

He was visibly upset after the result, claiming he couldn't hear the bell amid a ferocious atmosphere at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Donovan appealed the decision and the IBF ruled the rematch would be for the full world title after Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vacated the title with a move up to junior middleweight.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere in Belfast on fight night," Donovan said. "I'm looking to repeat another stellar boxing performance, set the record straight and come home with a world title. I can't wait"

Crocker said it's a chance to put the result of the first fight beyond any doubt.

"This is the fight I've wanted since the final bell of the first one," Crocker said.

"To run it back for the IBF World Title -- and to do it such an iconic stadium in Belfast, in front of my own people -- is something I've dreamed of my whole life.

"This isn't just a rematch. It's my chance to silence the doubters and prove I'm the best welterweight in the world."