Three-weight world champion Terri Harper has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) is the reigning WBO lightweight champion, having also collected titles at junior middleweight and junior lightweight.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian announced the move on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

"I'm super excited to announce we have signed Terri Harper. Terri the first three division female world champion from the UK. She has fought in five different divisions, 20 fights into her career," Bidarian said.

Terri Harper has joined Jake Paul's MVP. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

"When I look at when we met Amanda [Serrano], a seven division champion, 42 fights into her career and we skyrocketed her profile, her potential and what she was able to achieve. I look at Terri as having the same ingredients.

"Phenomenal story, like Amanda, not a ton of amateur experience. She's shown that she can be a champion at different weight classes. We think the future is very bright for her."

Bidarian also teased a long talked about fight against WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois.

"I think there's some big fights for her. Caroline Dubois, we're excited about the potential of that fight," he said.

"We recently signed champion Stephanie Han in the 135 [pound] weight class. Holly Holm. I don't know if you're very familiar with that name or not but Holly was a world class boxer before women's boxing was getting its due.

"She's already in the boxing hall of fame. Then she came to UFC where she had the biggest upset in UFC history when she knocked out Ronda Rousey. Now Holly has returned to boxing and her goal is to become 135 pound champion."

Harper won her first world title in 2020, claiming the WBC junior lightweight belt with a points win over Eva Wahlström.

The 28-year-old went on to take big fights against Alycia Baumgardner and Sandy Ryan, losing both by knockout, before coming back to win the WBO lightweight title with a win over Rhiannon Dixon in September 2024.

Harper, who was signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, joins a growing list of top female fighters from the UK to join MVP.

Chantelle Cameron, Savannah Marshall and Ellie Scotney have all joined the promotion in recent times.