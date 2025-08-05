Canelo vs. Crawford: Date, time, how to watch on Netflix

Open Extended Reactions

Two of the most dominant fighters of the boxing industry will collide when Canelo Alvarez and Terence "Bud" Crawford face off in a once-in-a-generation showdown Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs), the reigning WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super middleweight champion, will put his titles on the line against the undefeated, four-division king Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who is moving up to 168 pounds for the highly anticipated clash.

The 35-year-old Canelo, No. 8 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, enters the bout after defeating William Scull in May and becoming the undisputed 168-pound champion for the second time in his career.

Crawford, ESPN's third-ranked pound-for-pound boxer, will end a yearlong hiatus when he steps into the ring with Canelo. The 37-year-old southpaw hasn't fought since taking the WBA junior middleweight title from Israil Madrimov In August 2024.

When is the Canelo vs. Crawford fight?

Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 13. The main card will likely begin at 8 p.m. ET, with main-event ring walks following at 11 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the Canelo vs. Crawford fight?

The fight will stream live globally and exclusively on Netflix.

