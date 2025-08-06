Open Extended Reactions

A rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn has been set for Nov. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom, it was announced Tuesday night by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation.

The first meeting between Eubank Jr. and Benn took place on April 26 in front of an announced crowd of 67,484. Eubank Jr. outpointed his rival in an entertaining battle, with all three judges scoring the bout 116-111 in his favor. Benn (23-1, 14 KOs), who moved up from 147 pounds to 160 pounds to challenge Eubank Jr., felt he did enough to win but suffered the first loss of his career.

In a notable moment before the fight, Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) was seen entering the arena with his father, with whom he has long had a contentious relationship. In a thrilling battle, Eubank Jr. was badly hurt by Benn in the eighth round but regained his composure and took control to keep his family name unblemished against the Benns.

The family rivalry dates back over 35 years when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, met in a middleweight battle on Nov. 18, 1990. Eubank Sr. won the WBO middleweight title with a ninth-round TKO. The fathers' heated rivalry carried over into their rematch in 1993, which ended in a split draw.

Their sons would carry on the feud with just as much vitriol, but the Benn family is now 0-2-1 and looking to notch a victory later this year.

The fight, which will be promoted by Sela, is expected to take place at 160 pounds.