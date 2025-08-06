Open Extended Reactions

An expected third fight between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev is on hold indefinitely after it was announced Tuesday that Beterbiev will return Nov. 22 against Deon Nicholson.

The fight will be on the undercard of the Ring IV "Night of Champions" event headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde.

Beterbiev, the former undisputed light heavyweight champion, is coming off a majority decision loss to Bivol in February, the first defeat of his professional career. He defeated Bivol by majority decision to become undisputed champion in their first meeting last October.

Instead of sticking with Riyadh Season as their promotional outfit, Beterbiev and Bivol lobbied for their trilogy fight to take place in Russia with different organizers. Saudi Arabia's chairman of General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, gave his blessing for the Russian fighters to move forward, but Beterbiev will opt for another opponent instead.