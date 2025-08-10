Japanese boxers Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa have died following brain injuries sustained while competing on the same card, although in different fights, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Aug. 2.

Kotari, 28, went to a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata and lost consciousness shortly after the fight. He underwent brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, in which blood collects between the skull and the brain. On Friday, it was announced he had died as a result of the injury.

"Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari," the World Boxing Organization wrote on social media. "The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community."

Urakawa, also 28, died Saturday after sustaining brain injuries in his knockout loss to Yoji Saito. Urakawa underwent a craniotomy to also treat a subdural hematoma.

"The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo," the WBO announced Saturday on social media. "This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time."

The Japanese Boxing Commission announced following the Aug. 2 card that all Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title bouts would be 10 rounds instead of 12.