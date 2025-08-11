Open Extended Reactions

Former welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis will make his debut at super welterweight against Uisma Lima in a WBA title eliminator on Oct. 11 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on DAZN, Matchroom Boxing announced on Monday.

"They can say what they want it don't make me a difference," said Ennis in a statement from Matchroom Boxing. "These dudes can't tie my shoes. I'm the best in the world and they know it. I want all the big names and belts -- the tour continues."

Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) returns to his hometown to try on a new weight class. In his last fight, Ennis stopped Eimantas Stanionis in the sixth-round to become the WBA and IBF welterweight champion. However, instead of defending his titles, Ennis decided to move up to 154 pounds after signing a multi-year extension with Matchroom Boxing.

His debut will come against a relatively unknown opponent in Lima (14-1, 10 KOs). The Angolan fighter who now resides in Portugal is currently riding a four-fight winning streak after losing a unanimous decision to Aaron McKenna in 2023.

"I am very excited to be taking on the biggest challenge of my life against a legit, world-level fighter in Ennis," Lima said in a statement. "I believe in myself ... we will be coming to war. Please don't take me lightly, Boots, as I am coming to win."

Currently, Terence Crawford is the WBA champion. However, with Crawford moving up to face Canelo Alvarez in September, he will likely vacate the title. Yoenis Tellez is the interim champion and would be elevated if and when the title is vacated. Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn has also suggested that Ennis would face WBC interim titleholder Vergil Ortiz in early 2026.

ESPN spoke with Ortiz's management, who said that there is no deal currently in place for the fight.