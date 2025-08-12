The domestic violence case against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has been dropped.

According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk's Office website, Davis' misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend on Father's Day was formally discharged Tuesday morning after the woman declined to prosecute the boxer.

"This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution," the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office told TMZ Sports. "The witness to the incident, who is the victim's mother, also failed to cooperate and failed, after being subpoenaed for a prefile conference on Thursday 8/7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness (mother) via phone were unsuccessful."

Davis was arrested in Miami Beach, transported to Doral Police Department and held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on July 11. He was released later that day on $10,000 bond.

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, Davis' ex-girlfriend told police she was involved in a verbal dispute with the boxer over "personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son."

Davis had arrived at her residence at 5:04 p.m. ET on June 15 to pick up his children when the situation escalated. After putting both children in Davis' car, she alleged Davis punched her "on the rear of her head with a closed fist" and slapped her in the face.

After regaining custody of her children during the incident, the woman went to a local hospital for medical treatment. A note on the police report also suggested that there had been "approximately 10" undocumented physical altercations between Davis and his ex-girlfriend.

Davis' original court hearing was set for July 29 but was pushed to Tuesday, with the case being terminated and closed by Judge Elisabeth Maria Espinosa Marin.

Davis was loosely connected to a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. in August after the two battled to a controversial majority draw in March. However, the fight was never formally announced and it is not known when Davis will return to the ring.