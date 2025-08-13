Dillian Whyte has thrown his weight behind a potential showdown between Anthony Joshua and YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul.

The 37-year-old, who faces Moses Itauma on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, has given his opinion on the prospect of a showdown between Joshua and Paul.

"It's a business, man. If [Joshua v Paul] makes sense and does numbers, why not?" he said speaking to BBC Sport.

"[Joshua] has won the championship twice, had a lot of fights and done a lot so I don't know," Whyte continued.

"I'm sure he'll make more money than he did in some of his title fights so sometimes if you can make some money then make some money."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed talks are ongoing over a potential bout with Paul, something he's taken seriously.

'At first I thought it was a publicity stunt from Jake and now the more I speak to them the more I actually understand - Jake Paul thinks he can beat Anthony Joshua,' Hearn told BBC Sport.

Whyte also touched upon fighting Joshua himself and wants to avenge his seventh round KO loss in 2015 when the pair fought for the British heavyweight title.

"I would love to have a chance to right my wrong," Whyte said.