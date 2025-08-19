Daniel Dubois splits with trainer Don Charles

Oleksandr Usyk jokes about naming his left hook Ivan, which was the punch that finished Daniel Dubois in their fight at Wembley. (0:31)

Former heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois has split with trainer Don Charles, the Brit has confirmed.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) was knocked out in Round 5 by Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium last month.

The win crowned Usyk as the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time as he added Dubois' IBF belt to his collection and condemned the Brit to a third career defeat.

Now, Dubois has made the move to leave Charles, whom he started working with prior to his first fight against Usyk in August 2023.

"I want to take this moment to thank Don Charles and his team for all the time, effort, and hard work they've put into me over the past 18 months. I'm truly grateful for everything," Dubois said in a statement on Instagram.

"That said, I feel it's time for a change, a fresh approach for the next phase of my career, as I push forward to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. God bless.

"I'll be making a further announcement regarding my new team structure very soon."

Reports have suggested Dubois will work with former Joshua coach Tony Sims, who also trains, among others, Conor Benn in Essex.

Charles was key to Dubois' rise up the heavyweight ranks and turning his career around.

After a spirited effort in their first fight togther against Usyk in Poland, Dubois pulled off big wins over Filip Hrgovic and Jarrell Miller which were followed but a statement knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September.

It is the lastest in a series of changes for Dubois with co-trainer Kieran Farrell also leaving the team earlier this month. The Brit has also started working with boxing manager Sam Jones.

Dubois formerly worked with Shane McGuigan, who trains his sister and lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois, before linking up with Charles.