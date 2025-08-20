Open Extended Reactions

Serhii Bohachuk will get the opportunity to avenge his 2021 knockout loss to Brandon Adams as the two will meet again as the part of the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford preliminary undercard September 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

UFC CEO and Zuffa Boxing's Dana White revealed on Tuesday that Bohachuk-Adams 2 will be a 10-round fight contested at a catchweight of 156 pounds and join five other preliminary fights that will be streamed on YouTube.

"This a rematch of a badass fight with these two," White said on Instagram Live. "Literally, Adams had to win the fight by knockout, and he did."

The first meeting between Bohachuk (25-2, 24 KOs) and Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) took place on a much smaller stage under COVID-19 restrictions at Municipal Boxing Gym Felix Pagan Pintor in Puerto Rico. Adams was down on all three scorecards before mounting a comeback to finish the then-undefeated Bohachuk in the eighth round. This time, they will compete in front of what will be a much larger audience at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since the loss to Adams, Bohachuk has gone 7-1 with his only other loss coming by majority decision against Vergil Ortiz - who he knocked down twice in an entertaining war - last August. Adams didn't fight for three years after beating Bohachuk. He went 2-1 in 2024 and is coming off of a split decision loss to Andreas Katzourakis last November.

The YouTube prelims will also feature undefeated 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs), who will face Jermaine Franklin in a 10-round heavyweight bout. Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs) is best known for his durability and has gone the distance in losing efforts against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. Franklin was recently mentioned by 20-year-old rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma as a possible future opponent.

The other three bouts on the preliminary undercard that will begin streaming at 5:30 p.m. ET on Netflix's YouTube channel: