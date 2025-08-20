Serhii Bohachuk will get the opportunity to avenge his 2021 knockout loss to Brandon Adams as the two will meet again as the part of the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford preliminary undercard September 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
UFC CEO and Zuffa Boxing's Dana White revealed on Tuesday that Bohachuk-Adams 2 will be a 10-round fight contested at a catchweight of 156 pounds and join five other preliminary fights that will be streamed on YouTube.
"This a rematch of a badass fight with these two," White said on Instagram Live. "Literally, Adams had to win the fight by knockout, and he did."
The first meeting between Bohachuk (25-2, 24 KOs) and Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) took place on a much smaller stage under COVID-19 restrictions at Municipal Boxing Gym Felix Pagan Pintor in Puerto Rico. Adams was down on all three scorecards before mounting a comeback to finish the then-undefeated Bohachuk in the eighth round. This time, they will compete in front of what will be a much larger audience at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Since the loss to Adams, Bohachuk has gone 7-1 with his only other loss coming by majority decision against Vergil Ortiz - who he knocked down twice in an entertaining war - last August. Adams didn't fight for three years after beating Bohachuk. He went 2-1 in 2024 and is coming off of a split decision loss to Andreas Katzourakis last November.
The YouTube prelims will also feature undefeated 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs), who will face Jermaine Franklin in a 10-round heavyweight bout. Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs) is best known for his durability and has gone the distance in losing efforts against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. Franklin was recently mentioned by 20-year-old rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma as a possible future opponent.
The other three bouts on the preliminary undercard that will begin streaming at 5:30 p.m. ET on Netflix's YouTube channel:
Junior Lightweight: Reito Tsustumi (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2, 4 KOs), six rounds
Super Middleweight: Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs), 10 rounds
Super Middleweight: Marcos Verde (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBD, six rounds
Junior Welterweight: Sultan Almohamed (pro debut) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), four rounds