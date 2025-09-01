Joe Bugner has died aged 75. Terry Disney/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Former heavyweight boxing legend Joe Bugner has died aged 75.

The British Boxing Board of Control announced the news on Monday, confirming Bugner had passed away in his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

Across his 32-year career, Bugner was involved in some major fights, taking on Henry Cooper, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Frank Bruno.

He fought Ali for the heavyweight world title in 1975, losing on points in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, the BBBoC said: "It is with great sadness that the Former British, European, Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and World Championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

"The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family."

Born in Hungary, Bugner moved to the United Kingdom with his family as a child in 1956.

Promoter Frank Warren also paid tribute to Bugner on social media.

"Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier," Warren said.

"He also participated in the first fight I did on ITV -- a great man who will be missed. I'm sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace."