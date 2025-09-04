Open Extended Reactions

Danny Garcia will return to the ring against Daniel Gonzalez on an Oct. 18 card at Barclays Center being called "Farewell to Brooklyn" as the former two-division champion begins winding down his career. The event will be promoted by Garcia's Swift Promotions.

Garcia (37-4, 21 KOs), 37, has been relatively inactive over the past half decade, with only four fights since 2020. He last fought in September 2024 in a loss to Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight championship. The Philadelphia fighter will face Gonzalez (22-4-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight tilt and has suggested that his boxing career will soon come to an end. However, before he is done, he wants to make sure he returns to the venue he headlined in 2012 for Barclays' first boxing event.

"There's nothing like a big fight night at Barclays Center," said Garcia, who will compete for the 10th time at the venue. "I had to do this show for the fans and show them how much I've appreciated them this entire time. The best way to say goodbye is by fighting here one last time and giving them a tremendous night of boxing full of rising young talent. It's gonna be the DSG show in Brooklyn once again on October 18!"

Garcia is a former world champion at 140 and 147 pounds in a professional career that started in 2007. He will be a huge favorite against Gonzalez, who will come into the fight looking for his third consecutive win.

"I'm stepping into the ring with a future Hall of Famer in Danny Garcia at Barclays Center," Gonzalez said. "I ain't coming to just show up, I'm coming to shock the world and prove how great I am. Life's about timing, and on October 18, it's 'Gallo' time."

Garcia is 7-2 at Barclays Center with wins over former world champions Erik Morales, Lamont Peterson, Zab Judah and Paulie Malignaggi. His losses were against Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter.