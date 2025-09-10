Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua has called out Tyson Fury and declared he will be back in the ring "sooner than later."

In a post on Instagram, Joshua took aim at Fury while praising fellow heavyweights Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, who will fight each other on Oct. 25.

While Joshua has been out of the ring for over a year since his loss to Daniel Dubois last September and recovering from elbow surgery, the Brit said he will return soon and made it clear what he thinks of Fury.

"I'm proud of Joe Parker, even though he is a competitor. Real recognises real. He's in the game to fight whoever, whenever, and that's the DNA of a real general," Joshua wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Unlike his dippy mate Tyson Fury. I would dissect his career/record in minutes but I'll leave that for a potential gloves are off if he ever comes back and fights Big Femi [Joshua].

"To my supporters, I'll be back to lace up my boots and put on my gloves sooner than later, hopefully punching Fury's head in and dancing around flicker jab with ease."

Joshua was in talks to fight Jake Paul, potentially before the end of the year, before the American turned his focus to fighting Gervonta Davis in November.

Joshua also praised stable-mate Wardley, who will put his unbeaten record and WBA interim title on the line against Parker.

"Fabio Wardley, respect to you as well. Bro was working in recruitment, helping your dad get a job a [couple of] years ago," Joshua said. "Let that be a testament to God rooting in one's favour and a statement to show, nothing is impossible - if you can have a scrap!"

Fury, who announced his latest retirement in January, has long been linked with a mega fight against Joshua, which has never materialised.