WBC reveals championship ring for Canelo vs. Crawford fight

The undisputed super middleweight title fight between champion Canelo Alvarez and challenger Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has a key piece of jewelry at stake as the WBC unveiled the first WBC Crown Series Undisputed Championship ring on Wednesday.

The ring, designed by WBC strategic partner Rasheen Farlow and brought to life by Jason of Beverly Hills, has almost 10 carats of stones set onto yellow gold with 8.5 carats of white diamonds and is valued at over $100,000. A collection of green stones makes up the trademark green belt in the center of the ring while four colored stones represent the affiliated sanctioning bodies: World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA).

"The belt will always be sacred in boxing -- it's the crown jewel of tradition. But a ring? A ring brings legacy to your fingertips," said Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills. "It's a wearable monument."

Twisting off the top of the ring will reveal the Allegiant Stadium bowl with a boxing ring centered at midfield, and the names Crawford and Canelo listed in their respective end zones. One side of the ring features the fight date on top of the Ring Magazine logo and a pair of boxing gloves. The other side says "Undisputed" and has WBC in diamonds along with the year.

"The WBC is absolutely thrilled to present an astonishing 'Undisputed Champion' ring to the victor of the highly anticipated clash between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford," WBA president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement. "There's no better stage to award this unique and luxurious WBC champion's ring than the Allegiant Stadium, which will host this legendary bout-the true Super Bowl of boxing."