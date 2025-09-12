        <
        >

          Crawford tips scales at career-high 167.5 pounds for Canelo clash

          play
          Stephen A. says Canelo-Crawford could be 'greatest fight of modern era' (1:49)

          Stephen A. Smith explains why Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has potential to be one of the great fights of the modern era. (1:49)

          • Andreas HaleSep 12, 2025, 05:29 PM
            Close
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
            Follow on X

          LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford both made weight ahead of Saturday's clash at Allegiant Stadium, where Canelo will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against former two-division undisputed champion Crawford.

          Both fighters weighed in at 167.5 pounds.

          It was a career-high weight for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who will move up from 154 pounds to 168 pounds to challenge Canelo. Should Crawford win, he would be the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes. In his last fight against Israil Madrimov in August 2024, Crawford weighed 153.4 pounds.

          Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has campaigned at 168 pounds for ten of his past 11 fights. His previous career high was 174.4 pounds for his May 2022 fight with Dmitry Bivol.

          Crawford and Canelo are currently ranked No. 3 and No. 8 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list, respectively.