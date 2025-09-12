Stephen A. Smith explains why Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has potential to be one of the great fights of the modern era. (1:49)

Stephen A. says Canelo-Crawford could be 'greatest fight of modern era' (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford both made weight ahead of Saturday's clash at Allegiant Stadium, where Canelo will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against former two-division undisputed champion Crawford.

Both fighters weighed in at 167.5 pounds.

It was a career-high weight for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who will move up from 154 pounds to 168 pounds to challenge Canelo. Should Crawford win, he would be the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes. In his last fight against Israil Madrimov in August 2024, Crawford weighed 153.4 pounds.

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has campaigned at 168 pounds for ten of his past 11 fights. His previous career high was 174.4 pounds for his May 2022 fight with Dmitry Bivol.

Crawford and Canelo are currently ranked No. 3 and No. 8 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list, respectively.