Open Extended Reactions

Molly McCann won her first professional fight via knockout. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Molly McCann beat Kate Radomska with a stoppage in Round 6 on Saturday in her professional boxing debut.

Junior featherweight McCann (1-0, 1 KO) started fast and hardly relented at all throughout the fight, proving too quick and too slick for Radomska (4-8, 2 KOs) in Belfast.

Former MMA contender McCann retired from the sport following defeat to Alexia Thainara at UFC London in March.

Then in July the 35-year-old announced she was taking up professional boxing, signing a ten-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

She began her journey in emphatic fashion at Windsor Park.

There was high drama in Round 2, when Radomska appeared to kick McCann, who had let her hands go and pinned her opponent in the corner.

However, the fight continued, and with it, McCann's dominance.

Radomska was floored in Round 5 after a strong right hand from her Liverpool opponent, who was in complete control.

In Round 6, with Radomska taking more punishment, her corner threw the towel in.

"It's been a brilliant week, I've had fun," McCann told DAZN.

"There's been valuable learning lessons and I relaxed a little bit. I've gone 18 months without a win so there was a bit of pressure.

"It was nice and I started to relax every round. I hurt her a few times and it's getting used to being a pro."