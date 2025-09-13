Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Crocker, left, beat Paddy Donovan for the welterweight world title. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Lewis Crocker beat Paddy Donovan via split decision to win the IBF welterweight world title in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday.

Two judges had Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) winning the fight -- 114-112 and 114-113 -- while the third had it 115-111 for Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs).

Though the first fight between the two Irish fighters was a brawl and ended in controversy, the rematch at Windsor Park was more of a chess match, with Crocker coming out on top thanks to two knockdowns.

Donovan was slightly more active in the opening two rounds and was looking comfortable in Round 3 until Crocker countered with a left hook that sent his opponent to the canvas for the first time.

Donovan, who got up quickly, remained composed before they both landed strong shots in Round 4 to ignite the contest.

In Round 5, Crocker again picked the perfect moment to land another left hook that knocked down Donovan a second time.

Crocker boxed intelligently and kept the busier Donovan at bay, doing enough to win the title.

In the hotly anticipated rematch, this time for the IBF welterweight title after Jaron "Boots" Ennis vacated the belt to move up a division, around 20,000 fans packed into Windsor Park for the first all-Irish men's world title fight.

Donovan was disqualified in the first fight for punching Crocker after the bell at the end of Round 8.

There was no stoppage this time as Crocker, who lives just a few minutes away from the stadium, claimed victory.