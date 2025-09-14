The matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford had some big names in the crowd.
Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up two divisions in weight to challenge Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He's looking to become the first men's boxer to be the undisputed champion in three weight classes. He'll have a tough matchup against Alvarez, whose only losses were against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol in 2022.
With such an incredible fight, it's no surprise that some notable names showed up. Here are some of the most famous celebs in attendance.
Mike Tyson
Mr. Beast
Mr Beast takes a punch from Mike Tyson 😬#CaneloCrawford live on Netflix NOW l #RiyadhSeasonCard | @RiyadhSeason 🥊 pic.twitter.com/uu1GIpXWqj— Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 14, 2025
Jason Statham
Jason Statham has arrived to #CaneloCrawford! pic.twitter.com/hapyfY4lZC— Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025
Marshawn Lynch
Photographer Marshawn Lynch capturing Canelo's arrival 📸 #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/D67pY8LykS— Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025
Josh Duhamel
Angel Reese
Icons meeting icons.— Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025
Angel Reese meets Terence Crawford backstage. #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/VjIwqlE9gc