Stephen A. Smith explains why Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has potential to be one of the great fights of the modern era. (1:49)

The matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford had some big names in the crowd.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up two divisions in weight to challenge Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He's looking to become the first men's boxer to be the undisputed champion in three weight classes. He'll have a tough matchup against Alvarez, whose only losses were against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

With such an incredible fight, it's no surprise that some notable names showed up. Here are some of the most famous celebs in attendance.

Mike Tyson

Sean Jorgensen/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

Mr. Beast

Mr Beast takes a punch from Mike Tyson 😬#CaneloCrawford live on Netflix NOW l #RiyadhSeasonCard | @RiyadhSeason 🥊 pic.twitter.com/uu1GIpXWqj — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 14, 2025

Jason Statham

Marshawn Lynch

Josh Duhamel

Mike Kirschbaum/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

Angel Reese