          Tyson, Statham, Reese in attendance for Canelo vs. Crawford

          play
          Stephen A. says Canelo-Crawford could be 'greatest fight of modern era' (1:49)

          Stephen A. Smith explains why Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has potential to be one of the great fights of the modern era. (1:49)

          • ESPN.com
          Sep 14, 2025, 01:57 AM

          The matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford had some big names in the crowd.

          Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up two divisions in weight to challenge Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He's looking to become the first men's boxer to be the undisputed champion in three weight classes. He'll have a tough matchup against Alvarez, whose only losses were against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

          With such an incredible fight, it's no surprise that some notable names showed up. Here are some of the most famous celebs in attendance.

          Mike Tyson

          Mr. Beast

          Jason Statham

          Marshawn Lynch

          Josh Duhamel

          Angel Reese