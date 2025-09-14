Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, whose all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters of the 2000s, has died. He was 46.

The World Boxing Association and Hatton's former manager Frank Warren were among those to mourn Hatton on social media Sunday.

"With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton," the WBA wrote. "A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers found the body of an unidentified 46-year-old man at a home in Hyde, England, and that "there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Police would not reveal the identity of the man but said they were working with his family to provide a statement for media.

Hatton won world titles at light welterweight and welterweight. He rose through the amateur and domestic levels to face some of the best boxers of his generation, including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton's down-to-earth demeanor also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

He overcame a fallout with his family and a court case with former trainer Billy Graham to become a successful trainer, coaching Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title win in 2017.

Hatton announced in July that he would make a return to boxing in December in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

"Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip," boxing champion Tyson Fury wrote on Instagram, with photos of the pair together. "There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. can't believe this so young."

Ricky Hatton faced a number of all-time greats in his career, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. Al Bello/Getty Images

After a brief but impressive amateur career, Hatton began his journey to becoming one of the most popular British boxers in history with a victory over Colin McAuley in 1997.

After 21 straight wins, Hatton stepped up to beat Jon Thaxton for the British light welterweight title in 2000 and proceeded to make Manchester's then-MEN Arena his own with a series of sellout defenses.

Hatton's big breakthrough came in June 2005, when he forced defending champion Tszyu to retire on his stool at the end of their IBF title fight in Manchester. Hatton would later describe it as his greatest win.

His American debut came the following year with a points win over Luis Collazo in Boston, but bigger sights had already been set and his victory over Mexican great Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas in June 2007 stamped his ticket to greatness.

Increasingly loved by audiences for his fighting style and the hordes of boisterous fans who followed in his wake, Hatton landed a lucrative clash with Mayweather later that year but would succumb to his first professional defeat.

A subsequent meeting with Pacquiao proved a step too far, and Hatton announced his retirement after a brutal second-round loss.

Hatton made a comeback three years later after piling on weight and enduring issues with depression and drinking as well as allegations of drug use. While he lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko, the very fact he managed to return to the ring was seen as a personal triumph.

In a post on X, Warren described Hatton as a "superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before," adding he will "rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.