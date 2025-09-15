Ricky Hatton's career in pictures: From Manchester to Las Vegas

Few British boxers, or sportspeople for that matter, have the public smile quite like Ricky Hatton did.
Hatton passed away in Manchester on Sunday, aged 46. The outpouring of tributes from those who have managed to find the words has been profound.
He was a two-weight world champion, winning belts at junior welterweight and welterweight, but, more than that, "Hitman" was extremely popular outside the ring.
His down-to-earth nature attracted fans and made him an icon of the 2000s. His fans saw him as their mate, and visa-versa.
As the boxing world remembers a true icon of the sport, ESPN takes a look back at some of the biggest moments of his career.
Early years
Hatton was born in Stockport, near Manchester in England. He took up boxing at an early age, turning professional at 18 years old and linking up with trainer Billy Graham.
His professional career started with a bang. Hatton built a formidable knockout record and rose through the ranks, fighting all over the UK. He also made appearances in the United States and Europe.
Champion of the world
In 2005, Hatton got his big moment. He fought Kostya Tszyu in Manchester for the IBF and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles.
The fight was a classic, grueling encounter. Over 20,000 fans packed into Manchester Arena to support Hatton, who was a big underdog against Tszyu, considered at the time one of the best fighters in the world.
Hatton won via TKO in Round 11 after Tszyu's corner threw the towel in before Round 12. Great Britain had a new world champion and a true people's champion was born.
If he wasn't already, Hatton became a household name, nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2005.
He was also named Fighter of the Year by ESPN and Ring Magazine.
Continued success and welterweight title
Hatton defended his title against Carlos Maussa in November 2005 and added the WBA belt to his collection.
In May 2006, Hatton made the move up to welterweight, beating Luis Collazo in Boston to claim the WBA title.
In 2007, he moved back to junior welterweight, beating Juan Urango for the IBF belt.
Taking on Floyd "Money" Mayweather
As he kept winning, Hatton set his sights on a huge fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The build-up was as box-office as it gets as Hatton chased a huge upset.
Over 20,000 Brits flocked to Las Vegas to support their man and they did so vocally, cheering him on from the weigh-in to the ring walk.
Few British fighters have ever had the passionate travelling support that Hatton did.
Hatton took the fight to Mayweather and showed tremendous courage, but it ended early with the American winning via knockout in Round 10.
Back at the top and facing Manny Pacquiao
Following the Mayweather defeat, Hatton returned to fight in the UK, taking on Juan Lazcano at the City of Manchester Stadium (now the Etihad); the home of his beloved Manchester City.
He beat Lazcano on points before returning to the U.S., taking on Paulie Malignaggi.
Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher carried Hatton's IBO and Ring Magazine belts to the ring. He won by knockout in Round 11.
Another mega Vegas fight beckoned, this time against Manny Pacquiao.
Pacquiao, as he so often did, won convincingly, knocking Hatton out in Round 2.
In a tribute on social media on Sunday, Pacquiao said: "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life."
He may have lost again, but Hatton gave his faithful fans another trip to remember as the Brits invaded Vegas once more.
Life after boxing
Hatton retired after one more fight -- another defeat -- in 2012 to Vyacheslav Senchenko, finishing with a professional record of 45-3.
In recent years, he was a guide for many British boxers and a constant figure at big fights and events.
Welterweight Conor Benn was one of many who paid tribute to Hatton on Sunday.
His son, Campbell, retired from professional boxing earlier this year after 16 fights. His dad was by his side every step of the way.