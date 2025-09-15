Ricky Hatton's career in pictures: From Manchester to Las Vegas

Open Extended Reactions

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton died on Sunday age 46. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Few British boxers, or sportspeople for that matter, have the public smile quite like Ricky Hatton did.

Hatton passed away in Manchester on Sunday, aged 46. The outpouring of tributes from those who have managed to find the words has been profound.

He was a two-weight world champion, winning belts at junior welterweight and welterweight, but, more than that, "Hitman" was extremely popular outside the ring.

His down-to-earth nature attracted fans and made him an icon of the 2000s. His fans saw him as their mate, and visa-versa.

As the boxing world remembers a true icon of the sport, ESPN takes a look back at some of the biggest moments of his career.

Early years

Hatton was born in Stockport, near Manchester in England. He took up boxing at an early age, turning professional at 18 years old and linking up with trainer Billy Graham.

Hatton was a hard worker from early on in his career Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

His professional career started with a bang. Hatton built a formidable knockout record and rose through the ranks, fighting all over the UK. He also made appearances in the United States and Europe.

Hatton had a formidable knockout record from the very start of his career Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Hatton produced a statement win over former world champion Vince Phillips in 2003 Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Champion of the world

In 2005, Hatton got his big moment. He fought Kostya Tszyu in Manchester for the IBF and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles.

Ricky Hatton (L) beat Kostya Tszyu to win the junior welterweight world title in 2005. Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The fight was a classic, grueling encounter. Over 20,000 fans packed into Manchester Arena to support Hatton, who was a big underdog against Tszyu, considered at the time one of the best fighters in the world.

Hatton won via TKO in Round 11 after Tszyu's corner threw the towel in before Round 12. Great Britain had a new world champion and a true people's champion was born.

There was no shortage of respect between Hatton and Tszyu Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

If he wasn't already, Hatton became a household name, nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2005.

He was also named Fighter of the Year by ESPN and Ring Magazine.

As world champion, Hatton was nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2005 Julian Finney/Getty Images

Continued success and welterweight title

Hatton defended his title against Carlos Maussa in November 2005 and added the WBA belt to his collection.

Hatton defended his title against Carlos Maussa Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In May 2006, Hatton made the move up to welterweight, beating Luis Collazo in Boston to claim the WBA title.

In 2007, he moved back to junior welterweight, beating Juan Urango for the IBF belt.

Hatton won the WBA welterweight world title, beating Luis Collazo (R) in 2006 Nick Laham/Getty Images

Taking on Floyd "Money" Mayweather

As he kept winning, Hatton set his sights on a huge fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The build-up was as box-office as it gets as Hatton chased a huge upset.

Hatton had a huge following and thousands travelled to Las Vegas to watch him take on Mayweather Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Over 20,000 Brits flocked to Las Vegas to support their man and they did so vocally, cheering him on from the weigh-in to the ring walk.

Few British fighters have ever had the passionate travelling support that Hatton did.

Hatton took on the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2009 Al Bello/Getty Images

Hatton took the fight to Mayweather and showed tremendous courage, but it ended early with the American winning via knockout in Round 10.

Mayweather (R) beat Hatton with a knockout in Round 10 Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Back at the top and facing Manny Pacquiao

Following the Mayweather defeat, Hatton returned to fight in the UK, taking on Juan Lazcano at the City of Manchester Stadium (now the Etihad); the home of his beloved Manchester City.

He beat Lazcano on points before returning to the U.S., taking on Paulie Malignaggi.

Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher carried Hatton's IBO and Ring Magazine belts to the ring. He won by knockout in Round 11.

Hatton became a two-time world champion, beating Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas Dave Thompson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Hatton was a fan of Oasis and Liam Gallagher (L) and brother Noel (R) -- and they were fans of his John Gichigi/Getty Images

Another mega Vegas fight beckoned, this time against Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, as he so often did, won convincingly, knocking Hatton out in Round 2.

In a tribute on social media on Sunday, Pacquiao said: "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life."

Off the back of two wins after defeat to Mayweather, Hatton faced Pacquiao in Las Vegas Al Bello/Getty Images

He may have lost again, but Hatton gave his faithful fans another trip to remember as the Brits invaded Vegas once more.

Hatton suffered the second defeat of his career to Manny Pacquiao in 2009 Dave Thompson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Image

Life after boxing

Hatton retired after one more fight -- another defeat -- in 2012 to Vyacheslav Senchenko, finishing with a professional record of 45-3.

In recent years, he was a guide for many British boxers and a constant figure at big fights and events.

Welterweight Conor Benn was one of many who paid tribute to Hatton on Sunday.

Hatton with Conor Benn in January 2025 Mark Robinson/Getty Images

His son, Campbell, retired from professional boxing earlier this year after 16 fights. His dad was by his side every step of the way.