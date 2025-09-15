Ricky Hatton's family have said it has been a "great source of comfort to see just how many lives he touched" following his death at age 46.

Tributes have poured in for the boxing star after Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Sunday he had been found dead at his home in Hyde. There were no suspicious circumstances.

A family statement was issued by the police on Monday which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard.

"Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply 'Richard', our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him."

Ricky Hatton died on Sunday aged 46. Ian Hodgson/PA Images via Getty Images

"To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions -- a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

"He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.

"As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

"It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard's legacy -- both in boxing and as a man -- will continue to live on.

"Richard's memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly."