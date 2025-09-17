Ricky Hatton's family have said he had been "in a good place" and "excited for the future" before his death at age 46.

The former two-weight world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde on Sunday. Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A new family statement issued via Hatton's Instagram account Wednesday said the boxing legend had been found by his longtime manager, Paul Speak.

"We are all distraught at the events of recent days," the statement said.

"To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

Ricky Hatton died on Sunday at age 46. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Image

"He was excited for the future; his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai, which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of."

Hatton won the IBF junior welterweight world title in his home city of Manchester in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

Tributes have poured in for Hatton from across the sporting world since news of his death was confirmed on Sunday.

His family said Hatton had been excited about the prospect of his daughters Millie and Fearne seeing him fight in person for the first time, and that he had "not been alone in life or in the days before the weekend."

"He was a doting grandfather and loved spending time with Campbell and Lyla. Richard planned to spend more time in Tenerife," the statement said.

"Richard had spoken to his family and his team in the days and weeks before the weekend. He had dinner with his girls on Friday night, and Richard was not alone in life or in the days before the weekend.

"We are all in shock at the events that unfolded over the weekend. Richard was found by his friend and long-time manager Paul Speak, who we are supporting at this time along with Richard's parents, Ray and Carol, his children and the wider family.

"The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride.

"For now, however, we would like to have a period of private and personal mourning. The priority for us all is to ensure the wellbeing and support of Richard's children and granddaughter."

The statement said details of a memorial service would follow, but requested in the meantime that the privacy of the family and Hatton's memory be respected.